Liberia Land Authority Receives Consignment of Deployment Kits

Monrovia — The Liberia Land Authority (LLA), has received a consignment of deployment kits which include equipment, office supplies and eight motorbikes worth over USD$50,000.

The initiative is part of efforts to support the government deal with land issues and maintain peace, security and reconciliation.

The items turned over 22, January 2021, through the General Services Agency (GSA), form part of the continued support to the LLA, under the project "Sustaining Peace and Reconciliation through Strengthening Land Governance and Dispute Resolution Mechanisms".

The project is managed by UNDP and funded by the Liberia Multi-Partner Trust Fund/Peace Building Support Office (LMPTF/PBSO).

It is geared towards supporting the LLA implement programs designed to help settle land and boundary disputes across the Country.

LMPTF/PBSO Programme Coordinator & Head of Secretariat, Catherine Waliaula emphasized that land tenure remains a critical part of sustained peace and reconciliation in Liberia.