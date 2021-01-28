Liberia National Police Online Crime Statistics System Goes Live

Monrovia — An online Crime Statistics Information System (CSIS) has been launched at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP). The "Go Live" launch of the system held 25, January 2021, was also marked by the beginning of a five-day Training of Trainer's workshop on the crime database system for 15 personnel.

It forms part of a wider rule of law case management system which uses a modern web application that allows relevant institutions to record reported crimes and cases as they are processed through the criminal justice chain in Liberia.

This case tracking tool will be utilized by major rule of law institutions like the Ministry of Justice and the LNP which will, initially be piloted separately by the various institutions.

The Initiative is under a joint UN Liberia Rule of Law Programme and brings together relevant UN Agencies under the UN Global Focal Point on Rule of Law. It is supported by UNDP Crisis Bureau and leverages specialization and comparative advantages.

Mr. James Monibah who represented the United Nations Development Programme at the event, recognized UNDP's long-standing relationship and trusted partnership with the Liberia National Police.

Monibah stressed the link between rule of law and development which provides an imperative for continual technical capacity building and service delivery in the justice and security sector.