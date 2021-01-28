Botswana: President Masisi Sympathises With Cyclone Victims

27 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has expressed sympathy and solidarity with the governments and people of Botswana, eSwatini, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the wake of devastation caused by tropical cyclone, Eloise.

Speaking in his capacity as SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security chairperson Tuesday, Dr Masisi said the cyclone resulted in loss of lives, displacement of communities and destruction of infrastructure and property.

He noted that the cyclone started as a tropical storm and made landfall in Madagascar in the early hours of January 19 gained momentum after reaching the Mozambique channel and developed into a category two tropical cyclone.

President Masisi said the cyclone made landfall near Beira in the Sofala Province of Mozambique on January 23 with strong winds and heavy falls.

Preliminary reports indicated that the cyclone has affected over 1 000 people in Madagascar and left one dead, he said.

"More than 500 people in different communities have been displaced. Reports also indicate that 134 houses were flooded while 56 houses have been completely destroyed. Nearly 100 classrooms were destroyed and around 5 000 students do not have access to school facilities," said Dr Masisi.

In Mozambique, he said the cyclone led to heavy rains and widespread flooding that affected more than 21 500 people, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The President said more than 3 900 hectares of farmland had been inundated while over 50 000 km2 of land in Sofala and Manica provinces had been flooded with impacts on livelihoods, agriculture production, food security as well as other ecosystem services.

President Masisi expressed the organ's gratitude to the governments of the affected countries, civil society organisations, as well as local and regional partners for the proactive steps they took to save lives and to support the communities negatively affected by the cyclone.

"The SADC Organ wishes to call upon countries and communities that are likely to be affected by the aftermath of the cyclone to remain vigilant and put in place measures to protect people from the residual impacts, especially the heavy rains and floods," said Dr Masisi.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.