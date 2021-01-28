Tanzania: Govt - We'll Continue Supporting Justice Dispensation

THE government will continue addressing challenges, which face the legal sector in dispensing justice to the citizens, it was disclosed.

Making the remark in Dar es Salaam, on Wednesday while gracing a three-day annual forum on enhancing access to justice and promotion of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG16) in the East and Horn of Africa through Paralegal support, the Deputy Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Pinda further said:

"Already the government had expressed its determination to translate all laws written in English into Kiswahili language and currently almost 70 per cent of the court proceedings in the country are run in Kiswahili. "Apart from translating all the laws into Kiswahili and transforming court proceedings into the national language... we now have corruption to address as the major challenge."

However, he assured that the government will continue cooperating with stakeholders on how to promote justice in the country.

On her part, Legal Services Facility (LSF) Chief Executive Officer, Lulu Ng'wanakilala said the forum was organized to increase awareness on the rights of people seeking justice and reduce gaps in the formal and informal system.

"The economies of these countries are undergoing major transformations that create new demands on public policies, one of them is appropriate policy and legislation to ensure effective access to justice for all, and that is the key supporting sustainable and inclusive growth," she further said.

According to her, East and Horn of Africa countries have made steps in enacting laws to foster access to justice for their citizens especially through legal aid, however, some constraints still exist as a result of inappropriate policies existence. Elaborating, the CEO noted that access to justice is critical in advancing the rule of law, and a key process in the country's initiative towards adopting agenda 2030.

"Sustainable development will be realized on the foundation of respect for all, and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy his/her rights and this is the primary step towards this noble objective," she pointed out.

Attending the forum, the European Union Head of Delegation to Tanzania, Mr Manfredo Fanti accompanied by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands Charge d' Affaires to Tanzania, Ms Lianne Houben reassured their continued support on Tanzania on enhancing justice dispensation.

The forum brought together about 45 participants drawn from various legal aid networks in the government and non-state agencies, which form part of the East Africa Legal Aid Network (EALAN), Members of the East and Horn of Africa Paralegals Network (EAHPN) and Heads of paralegals organizations and Civil Society Organizations (CSO's).

It was attended by participants from nine countries including those from East Africa such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia.