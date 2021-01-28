Tanzania: Minister Takes to Task Sluggish Water Contractors

WATER Minister Jumaa Aweso has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some of engineers and contractors, especially those slowing water projects' completions, saying that will not be tolerated.

However, he asked them to restrategize by charting new ways of speeding up their work so that citizens get safe and clean water.

The minister made the resolution during a meeting with water engineers as well as other workers in his ministry in Bukoba Municipal Council on Tuesday, adding: "President John Magufuli is not satisfied with the performance of the Ministry of Water. We must change this negative attitude because we have the ability and capability of improving. Those who cannot match with the fifth phase government should count themselves out." He further said it was saddening to see several projects still behind March 22nd Water Week schedule this year, yet taxpayers' money have been pumped in them, adding: "We shall launch the Water Week and expect no time extension countrywide for projects behind time."

Elaborating, Mr Aweso asked for team work between the Rural and Urban Water Supply Authority (Ruwasa), Lake Victoria Water Basin and Bukoba Urban Water Sanitation Authority (Buwasa).

However, he warned the meter readers to stop inflating water bills, saying: "Recently I blocked EWURA's plan of increasing water tariffs until further notice and wait for the evaluation team to complete its work."

In a related development, the minister noted that the government allocated over 117bn/- to address water shortages in 17 regions in critical situation including Kagera receiving about 9.7bn/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Giving details, Kagera Regional Ruwasa Manager, Engineer Warioba Sanya said 38 water projects are being implemented in the area including 19, which have been completed and saving 902m/-.

In his itinerary, Mr Aweso later visited Kyaka-Bunazi water project in Missenyi district being implemented at 9.4bn/-. To the contractor-China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation (CCECC), he directed them to work day and night to ensure the project is completed within six months.

Earlier, President John Magufuli expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of a water project at Kyaka trading centre in Missenyi District, where he directed the authorities to ensure the project is completed within six months.

The President issued the directive recently on his way from Bukoba Municipal Council to Karagwe District, when he made a stopover at Kyaka Trading Centre to greet hundreds of people anxiously waiting to hear from him.

However, he was apparently annoyed by reports in Missenyi district that a mega water project was in progress to supply water from Kagera River to the residents of Kyaka, Bunazi, Kagera Sugar and surrounding Wards of Kilimilile, Kassambya and Mushasha.

Currently, the area has a population of about 37,350 and is expected to increase to 77,055 against 741,000 litres water demand in the next five years.