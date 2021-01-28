Tanzania: NGO Names Top Child Marriage Fighters

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation-Msichana Initiative has named a veteran journalist, Valerie Msoka and the 2005 Miss Tanzania Nancy Sumari as champions in ending child marriage in the country.

The organisation in its media statement said it had also included Members of the Parliament and Chairperson of Women Muslims in Mainland Tanzania, Shamim Khan for their bold battle to end early and forced child marriages, which are still high.

"We look forward to seeing more voices being raised on the importance of protecting the wellbeing of our society by ensuring that girls are protected from child marriage," Msichana Initiative Executive Director, Rebeca Gyumi told reporters in Dodoma, on Wednesday.

She said child marriage still remains high in Tanzania as a result of some outdated traditional customs and weaknesses in law.

Her list of ten best performing champions also included the youngest newly appointed Special Seats MP Ms Ng'wasi Kaman (CCM) representing youth groups, Margaret Sitta (Urambo-CCM), Neema Lugangira (Special Seats-CCM), Aida Khenan (Nkasi-North-Chadema), and Ndaisaba George (NgaraCCM).

Others are girl-child rights activist, Devotha Tweve and John Myola Director of Shinyanga based non-governmental organisation-AGAPE.

However, the champions unanimously agreed to fight in the campaign as a bloc so that awareness is created in the public.

Official figures published in 2016 indicated that Shinyanga region had the highest cases of 59 per cent, closely followed by Tabora (58 per cent), Mara (51 per cent) Dodoma (48 per cent) and Lindi region with 48 per cent.

The government data shows two in every five girls become married before their 18th birthday and globally 12 million get married before turning 18years.

Elaborating, Ms Khan, who is also the former deputy minister for community development said she expects to fully use the network of Muslim women to spread knowledge on best ways to protect the girl-child in the community.

She acknowledged that traditional customs are delicate affairs and therefore, require appropriate interventions.