Tanzania: Improve Laws Governing Education Institutions, State Urged

28 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

THE Institute of Adult Education (IAE) Director, Dr Michael Ng'umbi on Wednesday asked the government to improve laws and regulations, which govern the operations of education institutions in the country.

Dr Ng'umbi made the remark during the 11th IAE Staff Council meeting in Dar es Salaam, saying: "There is big challenge when it comes to understanding adult education among Tanzanians and there is a need for more emphases."

He said IAE has helped many citizens to acquire knowledge on the government, and hence, a sense to do everything to improve the information dissemination.

"With the change of technology in the world, we need to upgrade from time to time, because imparting knowledge to the citizens is one of crucial issues the country must focus on," said the director.

On the importance of the staff council and workplace, Dr Ng'umbi, who also doubles as the Staff Council Chairman, said any working place should be a good place to boost productivity and increase morale among workers.

Elaborating, Dr Ng'umbi noted how the IAE has managed to provide dividends to the government and open new offices in Geita, Katavi, Njombe, Simiyu and Songwe.

On his part, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Abubakari Kunenge called upon the IAE to consider providing short-term training, especially in the area of adult education, saying: "The programme will help various government officers to acquire new knowledge and familiarize with it."

