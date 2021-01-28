Tanzania: Yanga Parade Physical Trainer, Razak Jets in Dar

YOUNG Africans yesterday officially introduced Ghanaian Edem Mortotsi as the team's new physical trainer who will be responsible to overlook fitness levels of players.

He was paraded together with the new Assistant Coach Nizar Khalfan who will work as the right hand man to the incumbent Head Coach Cedric Kaze succeeding Juma Mwambusi who has reportedly taken a break from coaching responsibilities.

Speaking during the event, the club's Kit and Merchandise suppliers GSM's Director of Investment Hersi Said narrated that they have big hopes that the duo will add something of value to the team.

"As you see, all these are still young and energetic, hence they can drive our club to high levels and it is our policy to recruit young individuals who always have desire to go very far," he said.

He added that they have big trust in Khalfan basing on his experience as the former national team Taifa Stars and Yanga player whom he said understands well the club.

In his brief remarks, Khalfan expressed his happiness for rejoining the club as Assistant Coach while vowing to work abreast with players as well as leaders of the club to reach far.

Meanwhile, another thunderous reception awaits the newly signed Yanga striker Fiston Razak who is expected to land in the country today from Burundi to officially join his new club for the remainder of the season.

Razak signed a six-month deal to work with the record 27-time Premier League champions who are fighting hard to win the title at the end of the season as seen from the level of investment they have made this term.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He is the only foreign based player to sign for the Jangwani Street-based club during the past mini transfer window which expired on January 15th while defender Dickson Job became the only domestic player to join the club via the same brief transfer window.

"If everything goes according to plan, then Razak will jet in on Thursday (today) afternoon and we expect to welcome him at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)," said the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli.

He added that the squad already started training sessions on Monday in readiness for the the Premier League resumption and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) competition.

"So far, only four players; Yacouba Sogne, Dickson Job, Abdallah Shaibu and Juma Makapu have been recommended to perform light training sessions as they are not 100 per cent fit to undertake normal programmes while Ramadhan Kabwili has family issues to take care of," he said.

The arrival of Razak means coach Cedric Kaze will have a wide option of strikers to select from depending on the nature of the opponent they are about to face.