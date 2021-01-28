Sudan: SPLA to Support Sudan Peace Agreement Implementation

28 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Officers from the Sudan People's Liberation Army in South Sudan (SPLA) arrived in Khartoum this week to carry out arrangements related to the Juba Peace Agreement and the cease-fire agreements in Darfur, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan.

During a meeting in Khartoum, Dhieu Mathok, deputy chairman of the South Sudanese mediation committee, presented Defence Minister Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim with the names of the SPLA officers that will oversee these arrangements.

Mathok also said that the officers agreed to appoint senior officers from different movements and groups in Darfur to participate in various committees, such as the Military Committee, the Ceasefire Committee, or the Infrastructure Committee.

During his visit, Mathok also met with a delegation from the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.