Sudan: SPLA to Support Sudan Peace Agreement Implementation

Khartoum — Officers from the Sudan People's Liberation Army in South Sudan (SPLA) arrived in Khartoum this week to carry out arrangements related to the Juba Peace Agreement and the cease-fire agreements in Darfur, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan.

During a meeting in Khartoum, Dhieu Mathok, deputy chairman of the South Sudanese mediation committee, presented Defence Minister Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim with the names of the SPLA officers that will oversee these arrangements.

Mathok also said that the officers agreed to appoint senior officers from different movements and groups in Darfur to participate in various committees, such as the Military Committee, the Ceasefire Committee, or the Infrastructure Committee.

During his visit, Mathok also met with a delegation from the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance.

