Namibia/Zambia: Zambia Seek CHAN Quarterfinal Berth Against Cosafa Rivals Namibia

27 January 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Zambia will be looking to qualify to the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) when they face Namibia at Limbe Stadium on Wednesday.

Group D remains open with three teams still having a chance of qualifying to the quarterfinals.

Table-toppers Guinea is on four points, same as Zambia, but enjoy a better goal difference, while Tanzania is on three points and could sneak into the quarterfinals with a victory in their final game in Douala.

Zambia coach Micho Sredojevic has been reminding his troops that the battle is far from over with the Brave Warriors of Namibia posing a challenge.

Micho will be bolstered by the return to fitness of Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda, who will increase his options.

In goal Allan Chibwe has shaken off injury concerns to be ready for selection, with skipper Adrian Chama and the cool-natured Luka Banda striking a telepathic pair in defence.

In the middle of the pack the onus will be on Kelvin Kapumbu, while Sakala may also be up for the challenge.

Creative options abound in the team with the likes of Collins Sikombe, Bruce Musakanya, Spencer Sautu and Kelvin Mubanga providing possible shuffling options for the coach.

At the tip of the attack is Emmanuel Chabula, who has been a handful for the opposition but may need to be more clinical. The others in line may be Moses Phiri and Friday Samu to ensure that the team reaps the maximum points.

The top two teams in the group will qualify to the quarterfinals, where they will be paired with Morocco and Rwanda for the quarterfinal.

Source: Football Association of Zambia

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.