South Africa: Huawei Recognised Among SA's Top Employers

28 January 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — HUAWEI, the global technology firm, has been recognised as a top employer in four African markets.

The Chinese-headquartered firm has received the annual Top Employers Certification Award for a fourth year in a row in South Africa.

This is in recognition of its exceptional employee practices.

In addition to South Africa, Huawei also received the prestigious award in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

"Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei's high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion," said Chen Yu, Huawei Southern Africa Human Rights Director.

The executive said Huawei was committed to creating opportunities for all so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety and employee well-being.

With the digital era and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the need for upskilling has become a top priority for organisations according to Huawei.

The company believes ICT skills have also become critical to national development as well as career opportunities for working professionals.

"Huawei persistently focuses on growing the ICT skills of its people, to meet the needs of the future digital economy," Yu said.

The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. It has certified and recognised more than 1 600 Top Employers in 120 territories across five continents.

Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

David Plink, the Top Employers Institute Chief Executive Officer, said despite the challenging year experienced, Huawei had continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.

"We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme."

Founded in 1987, Huawei has more than 180 000 employees, operating in more than 170 countries and regions.

