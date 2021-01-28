Nigeria: Politicians Applaud Firing of Military Chiefs

28 January 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria — NIGERIA'S political parties have welcomed the sacking of the country's service chiefs over their alleged failure to defeat terrorism and other criminalities in the West African country.

President Muhammadu Buhari relieved the army, air force and navy leaders of their duties earlier this week.

Willy Ezugwu, the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), congratulated the officers appointed in place of the axed individuals and urged them to inject fresh ideas into the war against violent crime.

"The former security chiefs obviously failed to live up to their calling and preferred winning the war against insurgency on pages of the newspapers than in the battle field," Ezugwu said.

"We urge the new security bosses to ensure that ordinary citizens, especially the farmers, can go about their lawful activities in all parts of the country without fear of insurgent or killer herdsmen."

The insurgency by the Boko Haram and violence perpetrated by nomadic livestock against farmers over land and resources are among the most prevalent crises in Africa's biggest country by population (206 million).

CNPP expressed confidence the new service chiefs would be up to the task despite the surge in violent crimes.

"However, we are confident that fresh ideas and more encompassing strategies will be the order of the day as we expect a boost to the morale of the military personnel in the days ahead," Ezugwu stated.

Buhari's government came into power in 2015 after a pledge to address violent crimes, mostly the Boko Haram terror.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.