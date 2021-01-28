South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7 070 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 430 648 with 7 070 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 27 January 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

191060

13,4

Free State

74865

5,2

Gauteng

384440

26,9

KwaZulu-Natal

308176

21,5

Limpopo

56059

3,9

Mpumalanga

62047

4,3

North West

55591

3,9

Northern Cape

31387

2,2

Western Cape

267023

18,7

Unknown

0,0

Total

1430648

100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 107 833 with 49 065 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

4 614 267

57%

25 626

52%

PUBLIC

3 493 566

43%

23 439

48%

Total

8 107 833

49 065

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 753 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 17, Gauteng 75 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 261, Limpopo 219 (the province continues to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and up- dating the figures), Mpumalanga 16, North West 50, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 102 which brings the total to 42 550 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

10229

177 388

3 443

Free State

2688

62 737

9 440

Gauteng

7891

359 417

17 132

KwaZulu-Natal

7999

254 814

45 363

Limpopo

1246

49 340

5 473

Mpumalanga

912

55 924

5 211

North West

927

40 473

14 191

Northern Cape

560

27 027

3 800

Western Cape

10098

236 356

20 569

Total

42 550

1 263 476

124 622