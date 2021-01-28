South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 7 070 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 430 648 with 7 070 new cases identified since the last report.
Province
Total cases for 27 January 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
191060
13,4
Free State
74865
5,2
Gauteng
384440
26,9
KwaZulu-Natal
308176
21,5
Limpopo
56059
3,9
Mpumalanga
62047
4,3
North West
55591
3,9
Northern Cape
31387
2,2
Western Cape
267023
18,7
Unknown
0,0
Total
1430648
100,0
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 107 833 with 49 065 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
4 614 267
57%
25 626
52%
PUBLIC
3 493 566
43%
23 439
48%
Total
8 107 833
49 065
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 753 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 17, Gauteng 75 ,Kwa-Zulu Natal 261, Limpopo 219 (the province continues to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and up- dating the figures), Mpumalanga 16, North West 50, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 102 which brings the total to 42 550 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 263 476, representing a recovery rate of 88,3%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
10229
177 388
3 443
Free State
2688
62 737
9 440
Gauteng
7891
359 417
17 132
KwaZulu-Natal
7999
254 814
45 363
Limpopo
1246
49 340
5 473
Mpumalanga
912
55 924
5 211
North West
927
40 473
14 191
Northern Cape
560
27 027
3 800
Western Cape
10098
236 356
20 569
Total
42 550
1 263 476
124 622