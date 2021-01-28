South Africa: Police Saluted for Covid-19 Fight Commitment

28 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has saluted police officers who continue to put their lives on the line each day as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cele tipped his hat for the men and women in blue as the country celebrated National Police Day on Wednesday. "Each year on January 27th, the South African Police Service pauses and remembers the sacrifices that the country's officers have made in their quest for a safer South Africa," he said.

This year's event was marred by a global pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives around the country and hundreds within the police service.

Since March last year, COVID-19 has so far infected 26 382 officers, with 501 succumbing to related illnesses. Over 22 000 have recovered and are back to their posts.

Cele said while the message of "Stay At Home" was preached to fight the invisible enemy, police officers continue to go out there and confront this virus head-on when enforcing the law.

"Indeed it is a dark time for all of us in the SAPS as the pandemic continues to rob us of the opportunity to unite in our collective grief and give our fallen colleagues a befitting police send-off. However, as your Minister, I'm calling on you all to unite in solidarity with the fallen members and continue to improve the service you provide to those who need it," he said.

The Minister also sent heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the members who have succumbed and wished a speedy recovery to those who are in hospital.

He said he remained encouraged that the impact of the virus has not slowed down the prevention, combating and investigation of crime.

"While you unite your efforts in ensuring maximum adherence to the lockdown regulations, don't lose sight of the enemy of crime, continue to work closely with community members to squeeze out criminality in whatever shape or form," said Cele.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has urged South African communities to intensify its support to the SAPS in its efforts to root out corruption, combat crime and flatten the curve.

Sitole used the day to make this call and highlight the importance of community participation in the fight against crime.

"Police officers across the country continue to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe despite our organisation having lost over 500 members to the COVID-19 virus and thousands of our members infected since this outbreak hit our shores," said General Sitole.

"While the greater majority of the people of the country stand in unity with the police against crime and this pandemic there are still many people who continue to put people in harm's way with approximately 13 000 people being charged for simply not wearing a mask."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.