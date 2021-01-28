South Africa: We Need to Find a Middle Path in the Battle Over a Just Energy Transition

opinion

A just energy transition is a global hot-button topic, especially in South Africa where the coal industry is a major supplier of jobs. The two opposing schools of thought seem unable to find a middle ground, so perhaps compromise will have to be the name of the game.

The missing link in the South African energy transition is a solid plan that will ensure a reasonable and just transition for the workforce in the coal sector. The plan needs to acknowledge that social, environmental and economic aspects matter, especially for most South Africans, who are still confronted with poverty realities.

It seems the country's energy transition is biased, like beauty (beautiful in the eye of the beholder) - very often acceptable to those who are not involved in the coal economy nor likely to be economically and adversely affected by the consequences. This means the minerals-energy complex will bear the consequences of poor planning associated with the transition.

There are two schools of thought, canvassed from extremes in the debate. The first - representing activists for carbon-emission reduction at all costs - is biased towards environmental science. It can be referred to as an environmental and economic costs-driven group. They...