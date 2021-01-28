South Africa: Good News for South African Borrowers - It's Status Quo for Interest Rates Well Into Next Year

27 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Roelof Botha

Indebted South Africans would have been relieved by the recent decision of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep its official bank rate (the repo rate) unchanged. At 7%, the prime overdraft rate is also unchanged and remains at its lowest level in 50 years.

South Africa is still marginally out of kilter with most of its major trading partners and some emerging market peers, with a positive real bank rate of 0.3%.

The world is experiencing record-low interest rates, with central bank rates in several of the largest economies either close to zero or negative. A survey of 18 of the world's most influential emerging markets and post-industrial economies reveals an average negative real central bank rate of 0.1% (South Africa has the sixth-highest rate among this group).

London's Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) for euros and yen is also marginally negative, while it is only just above zero for dollars and pound sterling (0.13 and 0.04, respectively).

Despite the so-called "Libor scandal" that erupted shortly after the 2008/09 global financial crisis, it remains the most widely used benchmark or reference rate for short-term interest rates (Libor is the average interest...

