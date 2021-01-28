South Africa: A New, Greener, Socially Owned Eskom Is Possible - but the Unions Need to Back Off

opinion

While Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is champing at the bit to sign more independent power producer deals and make load shedding a thing of the past, the National Union of Mineworkers is placing all its chips on Eskom in the belief that this is the best way to save jobs. In its view, #IPPsMustFall.

Last week I wrote an opinion piece in Daily Maverick following another round of load shedding, the central thrust of which was a call to trade unions - and indeed other civil society formations - to go beyond simply demanding salary increments and start envisioning a new power production and ownership model for South Africa.

I argued that as Eskom prepares to split into three entities (generation, transmission and distribution), unions, which played a pivotal role in bringing the apartheid regime to its knees and ushering in a new era of democracy, and which still wield a lot of power and influence today, have to advocate for more democratic ownership of electricity production as well as more green power, given today's climate imperatives. They have to lead the clarion call for greater inclusion of as many willing and able South Africans as possible in future...