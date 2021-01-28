South Africa: A New, Greener, Socially Owned Eskom Is Possible - but the Unions Need to Back Off

27 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roland Ngam

While Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is champing at the bit to sign more independent power producer deals and make load shedding a thing of the past, the National Union of Mineworkers is placing all its chips on Eskom in the belief that this is the best way to save jobs. In its view, #IPPsMustFall.

Last week I wrote an opinion piece in Daily Maverick following another round of load shedding, the central thrust of which was a call to trade unions - and indeed other civil society formations - to go beyond simply demanding salary increments and start envisioning a new power production and ownership model for South Africa.

I argued that as Eskom prepares to split into three entities (generation, transmission and distribution), unions, which played a pivotal role in bringing the apartheid regime to its knees and ushering in a new era of democracy, and which still wield a lot of power and influence today, have to advocate for more democratic ownership of electricity production as well as more green power, given today's climate imperatives. They have to lead the clarion call for greater inclusion of as many willing and able South Africans as possible in future...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.