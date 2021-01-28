Rwanda: CHAN 2020 - Sugira Delighted With Winning Goal, Keen to Improve On Fitness

27 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Ernest Sugira is still reveling after scoring the winning goal in Rwanda's 3-2 victory over Togo on Tuesday, January 26 as the Amavubi qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

"I am delighted to have scored but the win should be credited to the whole team including the coaches and non-playing staff. I will continue working on my fitness because I felt tired towards the end of the match due to not playing much in the few months," the striker said after the match.

The 29-year-old, who replaced Savio Nshuti in the second half, netted the winning goal in the 66th minute to send Amavubi fans in the stands into wild celebrations.

Meanwhile, Captain Jacques Tuyisenge, who was named man of the match after scoring one of the goals as Rwanda came twice from a goal down to beat Togo 3-2 highlighted the need for the team to be more clinical.

"We created several chances in the match and could have scored five goals. I think if we become more clinical then we have a fair chance of reaching the quarterfinal because our defence has been impressive," Tuyisenge said

Rwanda will know their quarterfinal opponents when the final group stage matches are played this week.

