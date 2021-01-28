South Africa: Experts Agree That 3 Percent Is South Africa's Magic Number On the Economic Growth Front

analysis

We all have mixed feelings about knowing that number: the one that tells how much you need at retirement, how much the car you are financing will ultimately cost you and, from a bigger-picture point of view, what growth rate SA needs to make inroads into its biggest problems: the government's debt burden and unemployment.

We've heard a lot about the immense challenges South Africa faces on the economic front. But what is it going to take to start making inroads into these? It appears that there's agreement on a few varied fronts that the answer is 3% real economic growth. Not "now you see it, now you don't" growth, but a sustained 3%-plus growth rate until the foundations of a revitalised and healthy economy have been laid.

This week different sources of analysis all came together to settle on this magic number, particularly when it comes to what is needed to address two of South Africa's greatest downside risks: a government debt default and sky-high unemployment.

For Coronation head of fixed interest Nishan Maharaj, there are only two ways to escape a debt trap in South Africa:

Increasing growth so that tax revenues rise sufficiently to compensate for increased...