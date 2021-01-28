Kenya/Rwanda: Tuyisenge Named Man of the Match as Rwanda Progress to CHAN Quarters

Limbe — Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge was named man of the match after scoring one of the goals as Rwanda came twice from a goal down to beat Togo 3-2 and qualify for the quarter finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon on Tuesday.

The victory ensured Amavubi finished second in Group C with five points, two behind leaders Morocco who finished top after thrashing Uganda Cranes 5-2 to send the East Africans packing out of the tournament.

In Limbe, Rwanda who reached the quarters when they hosted the tournament in 2016 were in no mood to let the opportunity of another knockout appearance blow before their eyes.

Despite a slow start, they were searching for the goals with Tuyisenge missing a good scoring opportunity after 19 minutes when he blasted out from close range.

The game came to life after 38 minutes of play when Togo broke the deadlock through skipper Yendoutie Nane after finishing off a well taken Ismail Ouro-Agoro cross.

But Rwanda quickly regrouped and attacked in numbers before Olivier Niyonzima nodded in Emery Bayisenge's well taken free kick at the stroke of half time to make it 1-1.

In the second half poor defending cost Rwanda again when Bilal Akoro was given space to slide in past goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera to make it 2-1 for Togo.

But the 2016 quarter finalists Rwanda fought back before skipper Tuyisenge nodded in past the Togo goalkeeper Abdoul Moubarak Aigba after 60 minutes.

Ernest Sugira then stepped off the bench to score what would be a valuable winner.

The forward who also starred for Rwanda in 2016 on home spil came in for Dominique Savio Nshuti and notched in the winner after 66 minutes when he dribbled past two defenders and slotted the ball in the net.

It was pressure in the remaining quarter of the game as the two teams continued creating several scoring opportunities. Kparo Jarry Ahoro had his shot from close range blocked, while Rwanda's Martin Fabrice Twizerimana also had his effort stopped.

Meanwhile in Douala, neighbors Uganda Cranes could not sustain an early 1-0 lead as a second half collapse saw them book a ticket home after a 5-2 loss to defending champions Morocco.

Ibrahim Orit had given the Cranes the lead with a well crafted low shot from the edge of the area, but the Moroccans responded at the stroke of halftime through skipper Ayoub El Kaabi's penalty.

Uganda collapsed in the second half with Soufiane Rahimi scoring twice in between Hamza El Moussaoui's goal. Said Kyeyune pulled one back for the Cranes but keeper Charles Lukwago was unfortunate to redirect the ball into his own net for Morocco's fifth.

-Additional information courtesy CAFOnline.