Nigeria: Critical Sectors to Benefit As First Crowd-Funding Platform Emerges

28 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Giving.ng, a crowd-funding platform, has revealed an upgraded platform that eases the burden of social impact fundraising as critical sectors of the economy are to benefit from the crowd funding.

The crowd-funding platform will be the first in Nigeria and the world to offer free fundraising services and gives grants up to N1,000,000 (One million Naira) to non-profits and other fundraisers on it. Critical sectors of the economy such as health, education, food sufficiency and renewable energy can benefit from these grants.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, an investor in the platform, Peju Ibekwe, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

She explained that Giving.ng is a secure digital platform that enables well-meaning Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the globe to donate to causes they care about in a bid to benefit society. It allows the needy to get helpers through a secure and trusted platform.

The CEO said the platform was designed for fundraisers such as non-profits, alumni associations, social enterprises, and individuals passionate about a cause for which they intend to raise funds.

"Giving.ng was designed to improve access to funding for non-profits, needy Nigerians, and increase access to grants for social enterprises.

While the services offered by Giving.ng are free of charge, non-profits on the platform can also access up to N1 million grant to support their cause."

