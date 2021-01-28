South Africa: Proteas Women Whitewash Pakistan in One Day International Series

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

It was not a classic display for the Proteas women, but they sealed a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the One Day International series. Now they shift the focus to the T20 series against the same opposition.

The Proteas women's team sealed a comprehensive One Day International (ODI) series victory over Pakistan on Tuesday. The South Africans won the third and final match by 32 runs to complete a whitewash over the visitors.

"Coming back to play competitive cricket after such a long time is never easy, but the players showed total professionalism and focus," Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said.

"The past year was not easy with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced many series to be postponed, but the head coach, Hilton Moreeng, and his coaching staff kept the players well drilled through the various training camps they held. Their efforts have been well rewarded."

Although the victory will be sweet to savour for Moreeng and his charges, it was far from a classic display. They will look to address some issues that plagued them during the series, which took place behind closed doors at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Top...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

