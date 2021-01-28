South Africa: Iqbal Survé's News Service Claims It Was Not a Spy Vehicle - It Was Merely Paid to Carry Content for State Security Agency

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

On Monday, the Zondo Commission heard that Iqbal Survé's African News Agency was used by the State Security Agency to plant news stories. A day later, the CEO of ANA says that it is definitely not a front for the SSA. It was just paid to carry news stories for the SSA.

"The African News Agency (ANA) was not set up to be, and is not, a front for the State Security Agency (SSA), ANA chief executive officer Vasantha Angamuthu said today."

This was the first paragraph of a statement released by Iqbal Survé's newswire on Tuesday, a day after the Zondo Commission heard claims that ANA was used as a vehicle by South Africa's intelligence agency to counter negative stories about former president Jacob Zuma.

Part of Dr Sydney Mufamadi's startling testimony before the State Capture inquiry was that the State Security Agency paid ANA R20-million around 2015/16 for "services rendered". This was part of a media project aimed at "countering negative local and international perceptions of the country, Zuma and the SSA".

Now ANA has come out fighting - sort of.

In its Tuesday statement, headlined "ANA is NOT a front for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.