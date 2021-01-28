South Africa: Iqbal Survé's News Service Claims It Was Not a Spy Vehicle - It Was Merely Paid to Carry Content for State Security Agency

analysis

On Monday, the Zondo Commission heard that Iqbal Survé's African News Agency was used by the State Security Agency to plant news stories. A day later, the CEO of ANA says that it is definitely not a front for the SSA. It was just paid to carry news stories for the SSA.

"The African News Agency (ANA) was not set up to be, and is not, a front for the State Security Agency (SSA), ANA chief executive officer Vasantha Angamuthu said today."

This was the first paragraph of a statement released by Iqbal Survé's newswire on Tuesday, a day after the Zondo Commission heard claims that ANA was used as a vehicle by South Africa's intelligence agency to counter negative stories about former president Jacob Zuma.

Part of Dr Sydney Mufamadi's startling testimony before the State Capture inquiry was that the State Security Agency paid ANA R20-million around 2015/16 for "services rendered". This was part of a media project aimed at "countering negative local and international perceptions of the country, Zuma and the SSA".

Now ANA has come out fighting - sort of.

In its Tuesday statement, headlined "ANA is NOT a front for the...