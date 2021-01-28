Nigeria: Engaging With the LGBT Conundrum

opinion

Those who see the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) philosophy as ungodly and sinful usually feel so much pain as they watch the LGBT movement grow bolder and stronger, and as they see the movement project its agenda forward and upward in the world today. They always feel a deep resentment and abhorrence against the LGBT folks each time the issue surfaces. I used to harbour this kind of hate, anger and resentment against the LGBT community until I met Megan, a white American lady during a flight from Mexico city to Ixtapa during a social change conference that we attended together.

Megan and I became like real sister and brother during our six days meeting at the event, to my utmost amazement. "How can a pentecostal Pastor become a friend of a lesbian?", I wondered each time we met during the tea or lunch break. It was as if we had known each other for ages. We chatted cordially and discussed freely. I queried her unreservedly about what made a pretty lady like her fall in love with another woman like her. She told me she was the husband in her relationship. She explained her point unashamedly, while I explained mine passionately quoting scriptures copiously to make her accept what I know to be our maker's position on the matter.

Megan and her 'wife' have two children, who they obviously adopted. I latched on to that particular point to strengthen my argument. "Do you not see the fact that it is a foolish thing for two women or two men to marry each other when it is clear that such a union can never produce children because it runs counter to God's ordinance of procreation?" I further quizzed, "If every woman becomes a lesbian and every man becomes an homosexual, wouldn't the human race go into extinction?" "Could you have gotten any child to adopt if the latter were to be the norm?" She smiled and responded with great equanimity. At the end, it was clear I didn't convince her to see things from my angle, but I couldn't reject nor condemn her. Discovering her tenderness, kindness, compassion, openness, friendliness and humility made me love her more, even though I still felt very bad that she chose the LGBT way instead of the Jesus way.

My friendship with Megan enabled me to relate from then on with greater understanding with people whose ways I feel are contrary to the way of Christ. It also made me desire that those who are true followers of Christ would learn to relate with love, compassion and empathy with folks in the LGBT community, instead of hate, resentment and condemnation. This understanding has particularly become more necessary now with the dust that is being raised due to Pete Buttigieg's video in which he introduced his male 'husband', Chasten Buttigieg, during his acceptance speech, after Joe Biden announced him as his pick for the transport secretary.

The video, and the picture of 39 year old Pete kissing Chasten, his 31 year old husband, are currently going viral like wildfire, and as they do, the anger of many Christians are being intensely provoked at what they consider an abomination of the worst order. As both the video and the picture continue to be shared, Joe Biden's government and the Democratic Party are being adjudged to be audaciously amplifying the notion of most Trump adherents that Biden's regime is the entrance of the government of the Antichrist and the New World Order.

In the midst of the anger and resentment towards the LGBT folks, sincere followers of Christ must create time to ask themselves a pertinent question, which they all must do well to answer with utmost sincerity: "What can we do to address the LGBT issue as Christians?

The LGBT community is arguably one of the rapidly growing power blocks in the world today. They are well organised, pumping millions of dollars annually to drive their agenda through governments and parliaments across the world. In many of the world's best boardrooms, their envoys are strongly swaying policies and decisions in their favour. They are so formidable that every criticism against them, no matter how genuine or sincere, always backfires to hurt the critic. I reasonably believe that it is clear to many LGBT folks in their quiet moments that they can't, because of their sexual orientation and growing penetration into every sphere of human endeavour, force God to change His mind and turn around to accept an act that made Him judge and wipe out Sodom and Gomorah, as a model of modernism. That nonetheless, the tribe continues to march forward relentlessly in their expansionism, not minding the noise and protests of the moral majority.

There is no doubt that most of those who disapprove of the LGBT way of life secretly will like to see all LGBT people disappear from the face of the earth without any trace if it were a possibility. This wish is however not the plan of God, who made the world, for now. Particularly because wiping out the bad actors in Noah's time and destroying Sodom did not put an end to the reemergence of the act of sodomy.

Since it will not be possible to wipe LGBT people from the face of the earth, there must be another way to deal with these people who most of us are angry with for changing God's natural order. What would that other way be? The next best option then would be to elect a powerful president who will deny the LGBT every constitutional right meant for 'normal' people. This was what made Donald Trump very popular amongst the Pentecostals. Unknown to many Trump followers who believe he was God's appointed one to kick all evil out of the world, Trump's perceived opposition to and resentment of the LGBT community was waning fast without them noticing it. That was the reason Trump appointed a gay person, Richard Grenell, as acting director of American National Intelligence in February 2020. Most of his followers were unaware of the development because they believed Trump could do no wrong.

So how can the Church and people of other faith relate with the LGBT issue to temper down the perceived hostilities toward the LGBT community? I recommend three ways to avoid falling into the trap of hypocrisy or the temptation of playing God. Both acts of hypocrisy and playing God are in themselves weighty sins that carry heavy consequences.

First, we must treat our LGBT friends, brothers and sisters the way Jesus Christ treated the woman caught in adultery.

The accusers of the woman brought her to Jesus quoting the law of Moses to tie his hands in judgement and force him to pronounce the death sentence on her.

"So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. And again he stooped down, and wrote on the ground. And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst. When Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee? She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more." John 8: 7 - 11.

If you tell any of the LGBT folks to go and sin no more, they will not agree with you that the concept of LGBT is a sin. Arguing on this never produces anything good because each person is right in his own eyes. All we have to do to engage the LGBT is not to condemn them but urge them to "go and pray sincerely to God, ask him to reveal Himself to them and open the eyes of their understanding to see as He sees".

Secondly, we should show our LGBT folks true love as we fervently pray for them that God who revealed His knowledge to us will reveal the same knowledge to them too. GOD'S revelation is supreme. It can change the hardest of men.

Thirdly, we should develop tolerance for the LGBT folks, even when we are not in approval of their sexual orientation. We should stop isolating the LGBT folks and treating them like lepers whenever they come out openly to reveal their status or whenever they are appointed into public offices. If we do not isolate and hate the ritualists, armed robbers, pen robbers, rapists, murderers, fornicators, adulterers who are in many of our churches and mosques masquerading as saints and normal people, it amounts to hypocrisy of the highest order to single out the LGBT for our venom.

There is no force greater than the force of love. We can not claim to be in the light when we hate those we perceive to be trapped in darkness.

Olanrewaju Osho lives in Abuja, Nigeria