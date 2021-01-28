South Africa: Salga and Japan Water Works Association Host Inaugural Seminars On Enhancing Water Supply, 28 to 29 Jan

press release

SALGA and Japan Water Works Association host inaugural seminars on enhancing water supply between South Africa and Japan municipalities

A strategic collaboration between the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the Japan Water Works Association (JWWA) will see the inaugural water sector seminars between Japan and South African Municipalities takes place virtually on 28 & 29th January 2021.

The water seminars will bring together over 250 participants including engineers, scientists, policymakers, statutory bodies, universities, EWSETA, among others. The seminars are supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to provide a platform for knowledge sharing in the management of drinking water with emphasis on Technical and Non-Technical Human Resources Development, Responses to Disaster Management including Covid-19 and Water Quality Management, Technology and Innovation.

Anchored by the 3 thematic areas outlined above. These seminars are initiated as a spin-off from JICA technical cooperation project named "The Project for Strengthening the Training Capacity of IBTC on Non-Revenue Water", of which main actors are Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and SALGA.

The two overarching objectives of the seminar/s is to mutually share solutions, experiences, challenges, lessons, knowledge and secondly strengthen networking between two Countries in enhancing water supply. Further to strengthen the relationship and promote twinning between Japan's and South Africa's municipalities on a programme of mutual interests in a quest to improve water supply.

SALGA understands that attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 and the National Development Plan objectives will require amongst others a collaborative approach in ensuring access and provision to quality drinking water by 2030. To this end, the South African municipalities are recognized and acknowledged as key contributors towards the attainment of the SDG's goals largely because of their mandate as contained in section 152 of the Constitution.

The first virtual seminar on Human Resource Development will be convened on the 28th and 29th January. The first day will be dedicated to South Africa with SALGA and three Municipalities; EThekwini, City of Cape Town and Joburg Water to share approaches on human resources development. Whilst the second day is set aside for Japan with Japan Waterworks Association and two municipalities (Tokyo Metropolitan and City of Yokohama) to share their respective approaches on the same subject.

Anticipated outcomes will include amongst others; to agree on areas of mutual interests, twinning arrangements, measures of ensuring water security and optimal management of infrastructure.

Members of the media are invited to join the upcoming seminar scheduled as follows:

Date: 28 & 29th January 2021

Time: 9h00 - 10h30 (SA) and 16h00 - 17h30 (JP)

Venue: Virtual

Details are available at https://en.jwwa-salga2021.com/