South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Khumbudzo Ntshaveni As Acting Minister in the Presidency

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Ms Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as Acting Minister in The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice.

This appointment, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, follows the passing away of Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from COVID-19-related complications.

Minister Ntshaveni will continue to perform her responsibilities as Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in The Presidency.