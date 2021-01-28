Somalia: One Security Officer Killed, Three Injured in Mandera IED Explosion

At least one security officer was killed and three others injured when their vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device along the Omarjillo-Arabia Road in Mandera County.

The explosive had been set on the road to target the security personnel who were passing there. Security personnel who arrived there soon after the Wednesday afternoon explosion said they did not find anyone.

North Eastern regional police boss Rono Bunei said no arrest was made but added they had deployed more personnel there to ensure stability and safety for all.

"We continue to urge for cooperation from the locals to help us tame this madness. No one can explain how these bombs are set on the roads without the knowledge of locals," said Bunei.

Special Forces are among personnel who have been sent to the vast area to hunt down the al Shabaab militants behind the trend.

The forces last Sunday killed two suspected al Shabaab militants and captured three others in a clash.

This came as a planned consultative meeting between local leaders and government officials in Garissa was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The meeting was to take place on Thursday to discuss increased cases of attacks by the terror group.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was scheduled to address the meeting dubbed- "consultative meeting on countering violent extremism in Northern Eastern region"- with all regional governors, senators, MPs and MCAs among others invited.

This was to happen following complaints from local leaders the terror group is crippling their economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Northern Kenya has borne the brunt of the vice due its strategic location with Somalia, a situation complicated by a porous border.

The militants have been targeting communication masts and government installations in Northern Kenya.

Also on the receiving end are civil servants and non-locals working in the expansive region.

This has crippled the education sector and more so after the Teachers Service Commission recalled most of non-locals teachers working in the troubled region.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

More personnel have since been sent to the area and operations by the Border Patrol Unit heightened to tame the surge.

Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.