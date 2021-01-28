Africa Has Lost a Voice That Spoke Truth to Power At a High Level - - UN

Not only has Ghana lost a son, but Africa has lost a voice that spoke truth to power at high places, a tribute from the Ghana Office of the United Nations has said.

It added that the late Jerry John Rawlings was a true patriot of Ghana and a contemporary son of Africa who championed economic independence, rule of law, inclusive development and democratic governance for the continent.

According to the tribute, the late Rawlings stood tall among many African leaders who advocate for self-sufficient, self-reliance, discipline and democracy as values to guide the political and economic organization on the continent.

It said Rawlings' idea of multilateralism where the interest of the vulnerable would be at the core of the development process, encapsulate with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

It added that his selfless service to humanity and ability to inspire and encourage the people of the continent earned him the appointment as an Eminent Person for the United Nations International Year of Volunteers in 2001.

According to the tribute, the former President did not rest after retirement and worked hard to promote peace and stability in Africa and other parts of the world.

"In many ways, the late Flt Lt Rawlings affirms for all of us a sense of responsibility for social justice and of equality for the world's most vulnerable. The best tribute we can pay this great son is to uphold and preserve his legacy of deepening an enduring democracy in Ghana and his positive influence across the world," it said.

It said he would be remembered for these values he championed for all Africans.

A tribute from the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Ian Walker, said the late Flt Lt Rawlings would be remembered for introducing constitutional rule and multi-party politics in the Fourth Republic of Ghana which has formed the foundation for a stable and democratic political system in the country today.