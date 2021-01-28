Rwanda: Amavubi's Journey to the CHAN 2020 Quarterfinals

The day the national team, Amavubi, flew to Cameroon to take part in the ongoing 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN), very few Rwandans were confident that a qualification from their Group C opponents was possible.

Their poor performance during warm-up games against Republic of Congo, including a 2-2 draw and 1-0 defeat at home, didn't give much hope on whether they would go past the group stages.

Some people even pledged money if Rwanda either wins a game in the group stages or qualifies from the group stages.

Head coach Vincent Mashami, however, played his cards well with the way he handled the pressure and how he protected his players from being affected by the severe criticism especially on social media that was made worse by the playing kit theft saga which emerged before the tournament kick-off.

The public was still unconvinced by the tactician's playing system, which prioritized defense although he was vindicated with the way the team neutralized the attacking threats of the Uganda Cranes and reigning champions Morocco.

Everyone was wondering where a goal would come from against Togo, during a make-or-break tie held on Tuesday, January 26, at Stade de Limbe, in Cameroon, as both skipper Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Sugira have been struggling in front of goal during the past two outings.

The duo, however, proved doubters wrong after they both got on the score sheet during an emphatic win against the West Africans.

Now every Rwandan is singing Ernest Sugira's name after he scored a match-winning goal that qualified his side to the quarter-finals joining top-of-the-table Morocco who eliminated Uganda from the tournament.

Byiringiro, a new star on the bloc

Mashami made only one change from the side that played against Morocco, introducing APR striker Lague Byiringiro upfront to replace Bertrand Iradukunda, who is sidelined through injury.

With the 20-year-old, the tactician also switched tactics and went for an offensive type of system by deploying two strikers

Going forward, Byiringiro, who was making his first appearance in the competition posed a dangerous threat for Togo's defense while he also created good chances including a pass which Tuyisenge failed to capitalize.

Rwanda dominated the first half of the game until Togo took advantage of costly defensive errors from both Emmanuel Manishimwe and Emery Bayisenge, as striker Yendoutie Richard Nane scored on the 36th minute after a one-on-one with Sèmiou Tchatakora.

For a team that has not scored a single goal at the tournament, people thought it was all over until Olivier Niyonzima headed home Bayisenge's free-kick to level the score at half time.

Togo started the second half the better side and reclaimed their lead on 58 minutes through substitute Bilali Akoro.

Their goal celebration, however, took just less than two minutes after Tuyisenge, who was named man of the match, scored through a header from a wonderful cross of Fitina Ombalenga.

The equalizer ended the skipper's goal drought and boosted hopes for Mashami and his boys that qualification was still possible until golden boy Ernest Sugira scored the winner on the 66th minute.

The Togolese pushed for a draw that would have seen them qualify for the quarterfinals but goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera made several good saves, especially from Tchatakora's strike in the final stages of the game.

Momentum

The win not only earned Rwanda a quarter-final berth, but also boosted Mashami's CV after he became the first Rwandan coach to qualify a national team into the last eight of the elite tournament.

In general, Rwanda and Togo were both at 50 percent on ball possession. The former, however, created more chances (18) against Togo's 12, while they each had six shots on target.

Amavubi will face a team that tops the Group D table between either Guinea, Zambia or Tanzania.

Whatever side they play, Mashami should keep the style of play that earned him a quarter-final qualification and fear no one, like he did against Togo.

From Niyonzima's fighting spirit and Tuyisenge's leadership to Sugira's finishing and Kwizera's confidence in goal, Rwanda has a chance of getting into the semi-finals.