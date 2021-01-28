Rwanda: Kiyovu Defender Irambona Ruled Out for Six Months

28 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Sports club Kiyovu left-back Eric Irambona is expected to be out of action for at least six months after undergoing a successful ankle surgery.

The 28-year old who joined Kiyovu from archrivals Rayon Sports at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season revealed that the surgery had been successful and hopes to be back in action soon.

"The surgery was successful and the doctors told me I will be fit to play after six months. It is unfortunate that I will not be able to play for my club or country for all this long but I hope to return stronger," he added

Irambona played just one match between Kiyovu Sports and APR FC on match day three in November, 2020 before the league was suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not yet clear when the league will resume since the government imposed a lockdown on Kigali last week after a surge in coronavirus cases.

