Rwanda/Guinea: CHAN 2020 - Rwanda to Face Guinea in Last Eight

28 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team, Amavubi, will take on Guinea in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 6th African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

The clash, which was confirmed Wednesday night after Zambia topped Group D, is scheduled for Sunday, January 31, at Limbe Stadium. Kick-off, 9pm CAT.

Amavubi are winless in their last three meetings with Guinea in all competitions; with two encounters having ended in draws while Guinea won once - during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2018.

Following a stunning 3-2 win over Togo that sealed Rwanda a spot into the knock-outs on Tuesday, head coach Vincent Mashami is 'aware of the challenge' at hand and optimistic about his side's chances.

"Tuesday's victory gave us confidence; we will go into the match (against Guinea) with a mission to win. We are aware of the challenge, but I believe we can proceed to the next round," said Mashami.

Holders Morocco, who finished as Group C leaders ahead of Rwanda, will face Zambia - Group D runners-up - in another quarter-final clash on Sunday, at Stade de la Réunification.

In another round of eight fixtures, due Saturday, holders Cameroon will be up against two-time winners DR Congo, whereas the 2016 finalists Mali will delight the Republic of the Congo.

Meanwhile, starting with the quarter-finals, the tournament will adopt the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) technology.

