Namibia: Namandje Tightens Trust Rules

LAWYER Sisa Namandje says his law firm has introduced new rules to improve the way it records payments made into trust accounts to guard it from being used as conduits to launder money.

This comes after the firm Sisa Namandje & Co Inc. was accused of facilitating a bribery and money-laundering scheme involving government officials, prominent members of Swapo, and foreign companies operating in Namibia's fishing industry.

Between 2015 and 2017, the law firm received and processed payments amounting to N$23 million, which are believed to be part of the Fishrot corruption scandal.

These transactions involved N$17,5 million transferred from the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) to benefit politically connected individuals such as Swapo's Oshikoto regional coordinator, Armas Amukwiyu (N$5,2 million), and businessman Vaino Nghipondoka (N$9,7 million).

Other questionable transactions made through Namandje's account involved N$5 million from a company called Mermaria Seafood Namibia (Pty) Ltd, meant to fund Swapo's political activities.

Mermaria is a subsidiary of Samherji - the Icelandic company at the centre of the Fishrot scandal.

Namandje, who holds the majority of shares (75%) in his law firm, claimed in a sworn statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission last year, that up until November 2019, he was not aware that he and the law firm were accomplices to alleged criminal activities.

He said this was because of numerous factors that made it difficult for the firm to detect that the millions processed through its trust account were linked to corrupt activities.

Among them was the method the law firm used to record payments made by clients into its trust account.

Namandje said his law firm had on numerous occasions received money in its trust account "without any prior consultation or notification".

"Only later would clients, third parties or beneficiaries contact the office to open a file and give instructions. This is a common occurrence," he said.

According to him, the law firm was only able to trace the origins of the N$15 million paid to Amukwiyu and Nghipondoka by Fishcor in November 2019.

This was only done after the transactions had been reported on in the media as part of the Fishrot scandal.

This, according to Namandje, is because the law firm's trust account receipts in the past did not reflect the name of the depositor and whether such depositor is their client.

This method of recording has now been changed, Namandje said, as the law firm has improved the capacity of its reception staff and "recruited more staff members to address the problem of work pressure at reception".

As a result, the lawyer said the law firm was able to pick up questionable transactions of about N$1,8 million from Seaflower in February 2019.

The money was allegedly intended to benefit Swapo.

"When I was informed of this payment I was surprised by the payment, as Seaflower already made a donation for the Swapo Party congress in 2017 and there was no major imminent Swapo event which publicly called for donations to the party as yet, like it was the case in 2017 in the run-up to the sixth Swapo congress," Namandje said.

After picking up this questionable transaction, Namandje said the law firm directed that the payment be returned to Seaflower on 26 February 2019.

"By this time the office has strengthened its capacity, it has changed procedures and recruited more personnel, particularly at the reception, to effectively deal with the workload and improve their capacity on FIA compliance and vigilance," he said.