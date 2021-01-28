South Africa: Another Postponement in Nathaniel Julies Murder Case Against Cops - As Victim's Family Faces Eviction

27 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The murder case against three police officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies, a teenager with Down syndrome, was postponed to 26 February to set up a date for the High Court -- while Nathaniel's family battles major financial difficulties.

The family of slain Eldorado Park youth Nathaniel Julies is battling financial hardship and faces eviction after defaulting on their residential rental payment. This comes as the family continues to fight what seems to be a drawn-out battle for justice for their 16-year-old son.

Friends and family attend the memorial service in Eldorado Park of Nathaniel Julies on 3 September 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

The three police officers charged with the killing of Nathaniel might be a step closer to knowing their fate as the case finally seems to be headed for the high court for trial. The case against the trio, who appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, was postponed to 26 February.

Nathaniel, who had Down syndrome, was gunned down near his home in Eldorado Park on 28 August as he returned from a local store after buying biscuits, his favourite treat.

The first and second accused in the case face...

