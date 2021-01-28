Kenya: Fire Razes Garissa County Assembly but No Casualties

Nairobi — Property worth of unknown value was destroyed Thursday when a huge fire razed Garissa County Assembly offices.

Witnesses said the inferno started at the Assembly building before spreading to nearby offices extensively destroying the chambers.

It was later put out by responders from the Kenya Red Cross and staff.

"We don't know the cause of the fire which has destroyed property," a security official said.

The assembly was razed barely two days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sent the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Ammendment Bill to all the 47 counties which were given 90 days to debate and file a report before the process can move to Parliament to determine if Kenya will have a national referendum in June.

Although there was speculation on social media on the link between the fire and the impending BBI debate, police said the truth can only be known once investigations are completed.

"That is speculation for now what is going on around on social media, investigations have just started," a detective at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.