Kenya: No Foul Play in Late Senator Kabaka's Death as Lover Freed

Nairobi — Detectives have concluded that there was no foul play in the death of former Machakos Senator Bonface Kabaka.

This follows an investigation on woman he had booked a room with at a hotel in Nairobi where he collapsed before he was rushed to hospital. He died several days later.

On Friday, the Esther Nthenya Muli, a secondary school teacher who was the last person with him when he collapsed was freed unconditionally by a Milimani Court.

She had been out on bond after police arraigned her in court soon after Kabaka's death and said they were investigating her involvement.

She walked to freedom after the court was informed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) did not find sufficient evidence to recommend her prosecution.

The trial magistrate Daniel Ndungi was told that two forensic reports from the Government Chemist and Cyber Crime did not link her to any activities leading to the Senator's death.

Consequently, the prosecution asked the court to terminate the miscellaneous application and the file be forwarded to the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) for perusal and advice..

The court observed that the suspect had been faithfully attending court since December 7, 2020, and there was no doubt that she will respond when required.