Eritrea: WHO Eritrea Boost of Maternal Health Services

28 January 2021
World Health Organization (Geneva)

WHO Supplies vital health service delivery equipment to support the MOH Maternity Waiting Homes in remote areas to strengthen the delivery of essential maternal and Newborn health in Eritrea.

The World Health Organization remains committed to support the Government of the State of Eritrea in its effort to achieve the Universal Health Coverage commitment for citizens. This commitment was recently demonstrated when WHO Eritrea handed vital health services equipment to boost delivery of essential maternal and neonatal health, especially in remote and hard to reach communities across the country. During the hand-over ceremony at the MOH, twenty equipment set of Solar Suitcases and Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) including 12-volt replacement batteries valued at 599,850.00 Nakfa was officially handed over to the official representative of the MoH for onward delivery identified Maternity Waiting Homes spread across the country.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Mr Ephrem Zebai, Program Manager of the Maternal and Newborn Health expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to WHO for the supplied Solar suitcases, noting that the equipment will be effectively utilized and maintained for the benefit of pregnant mothers and newborn.

Mr Zebai highlighted Eritrea's commitment to the improvement of the health of the population and to consolidate on the country's demonstrated best practices in reducing maternal and child mortality rate, noting that the supplied equipment and provisions will further strengthen and maintain the remarkable achievements of the country in health.

The supplied solar equipment and appliances including 20 fetal Dopplers, 40 rechargeable headlamps with micro USB cable, 20 multi-tip phones chargers' solar panels are complete, compact solar electric system expected to support maternal health clinics in energy-poor settings including rural health facilities in need of reliable, simple, accessible and affordable electricity.

The donated supplies are expected to boost maternal health services and will be distributed to 20 maternity waiting homes spread around very remote hard to reach areas the country. The Solar Suitcases address a critical aspect of maternal and child health care by bringing reliable electricity to support essential lighting, communication, and medical services.

The solar suitcases are climate change friendly and will replace the use of fossil fuel sources of lighting and electricity; thereby freeing much needed time for health workers to efficiently provide timely and effective emergency obstetric health care for pregnant women, mothers and babies.

The WHO support to provide a reliable supply of electricity is a critical lifesaving intervention to improve maternal healthcare provision considering that pregnancy complications claim the lives of 40% pregnant women who have complication during delivery and more than 80% newborns each year in Eritrea.

