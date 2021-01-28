South Africa: Final Order - Concourt Rules Jacob Zuma Must Appear and Answer Questions At Zondo Commission

28 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The Constitutional Court has ordered the former president to comply with State Capture Commission summonses and answer questions unless he can prove they would be self-incriminating.

Former president Jacob Zuma must comply with directives and summonses issued by the State Capture Commission and appear to answer to the serious allegations against him, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.

Handing down the order, Justice Chris Jafta said: "Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is directed to appear and give evidence before the commission on dates determined by it."

He said Zuma does not have a right to remain silent in front of commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"This right is available to arrested and accused persons and not to witnesses."

Zuma, however, is entitled to privileges under the Commissions Act that give witnesses the right to not incriminate themselves. Witnesses cannot be compelled to answer a question that will expose them to a criminal charge, but they must provide sufficient grounds to claim that right.

The commission approached the Constitutional Court in December 2020 after Zuma left proceedings without permission in November when Zondo denied his application for the chairperson to recuse himself.

Zuma did not oppose the court application and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.