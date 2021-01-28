Namibia: Change Gear, but Also Direction

opinion

Warnings about a new normal, emanating from many quarters, abound.

Expert opinions on this new normal are liberally bandied about.

Even by institutions and individuals who have a cheek to consider themselves experts, especially on business matters. They cannot even run the proverbial pee-up in a brewery.

The jury is still out on what shape this so-called new normal will be or might look like, but by now it has dawned on most businesses that going forward it will be business unusual.

True to the way they generally respond when faced with a crisis, managers in the corporate world tend to take the easy route out such as doing a hatchet job - cutting staff salaries, but not the bonuses and perks for executives.

Measures aimed at keeping a corporate firm afloat are, in a stereotypical manner, progressed to the next stage, which is retrenchment of staff and closure of departments, offices, branches and outlets.

Managers employed by others might eventually lose their job and suffer reputational damage, but that is all.

When times are tough, they must keep going and that characterises the way entrepreneurs tackle a challenge. It is their money and hard work at stake, and not that of shareholders or investors.

Entrepreneurs have no option but to keep going as their neck is on the block. They stand to lose everything, period.

Changing gear is not only a sensible but an important business survival strategy to adopt. And it starts with the entrepreneur cutting operating costs or overheads.

This could mean salary reductions for self and employees.

As staff are usually recruited in the community where the enterprise operates, are known individuals, so retrenchment is a no-go area and considered a last option.

Another overhead curtailment strategy is to relocate to premises with lower rental or going back to operating from home.

Other business survival strategies include requiring higher deposits against orders, using the funds to finance material needs. Roping in credit, offering a narrower product range and lowering the stock holding.

Changing gear to a lower one does help a firm survive in trying times.

But taking heed of new challenges and finding different ways to do business requires rethinking direction, with diversification in mind.

There are noteworthy business diversification examples in Namibia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first is a hotel, exposition, and sports complex at Swakopmund.

The entrepreneurial-owned and managed firm introduced an eye-catching new revenue stream. It offers school leavers a gap-year during which youngsters are helped to decide on a career path.

Another one is a hotel in a small town on the way to Etosha National Park. No more tourists so it became an old-age home and geriatric care centre.

Many garment making enterprises never thought of making facemasks. Now it forms part of the product range and is an important revenue stream.

A market gardening entrepreneur at Outapi discovered just how much money there is to be made from preserves and juices.

Entrepreneurs, circumstances forced you to change business to a lower gear but give thought to changing direction by way of diversification.

New revenue streams from a directional change could place your enterprise back on a growth trajectory.

*Reach Danny Meyer at [email protected]