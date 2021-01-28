Namibia: Change Gear, but Also Direction

28 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
opinion By Danny Meyer

Warnings about a new normal, emanating from many quarters, abound.

Expert opinions on this new normal are liberally bandied about.

Even by institutions and individuals who have a cheek to consider themselves experts, especially on business matters. They cannot even run the proverbial pee-up in a brewery.

The jury is still out on what shape this so-called new normal will be or might look like, but by now it has dawned on most businesses that going forward it will be business unusual.

True to the way they generally respond when faced with a crisis, managers in the corporate world tend to take the easy route out such as doing a hatchet job - cutting staff salaries, but not the bonuses and perks for executives.

Measures aimed at keeping a corporate firm afloat are, in a stereotypical manner, progressed to the next stage, which is retrenchment of staff and closure of departments, offices, branches and outlets.

Managers employed by others might eventually lose their job and suffer reputational damage, but that is all.

When times are tough, they must keep going and that characterises the way entrepreneurs tackle a challenge. It is their money and hard work at stake, and not that of shareholders or investors.

Entrepreneurs have no option but to keep going as their neck is on the block. They stand to lose everything, period.

Changing gear is not only a sensible but an important business survival strategy to adopt. And it starts with the entrepreneur cutting operating costs or overheads.

This could mean salary reductions for self and employees.

As staff are usually recruited in the community where the enterprise operates, are known individuals, so retrenchment is a no-go area and considered a last option.

Another overhead curtailment strategy is to relocate to premises with lower rental or going back to operating from home.

Other business survival strategies include requiring higher deposits against orders, using the funds to finance material needs. Roping in credit, offering a narrower product range and lowering the stock holding.

Changing gear to a lower one does help a firm survive in trying times.

But taking heed of new challenges and finding different ways to do business requires rethinking direction, with diversification in mind.

There are noteworthy business diversification examples in Namibia.

The first is a hotel, exposition, and sports complex at Swakopmund.

The entrepreneurial-owned and managed firm introduced an eye-catching new revenue stream. It offers school leavers a gap-year during which youngsters are helped to decide on a career path.

Another one is a hotel in a small town on the way to Etosha National Park. No more tourists so it became an old-age home and geriatric care centre.

Many garment making enterprises never thought of making facemasks. Now it forms part of the product range and is an important revenue stream.

A market gardening entrepreneur at Outapi discovered just how much money there is to be made from preserves and juices.

Entrepreneurs, circumstances forced you to change business to a lower gear but give thought to changing direction by way of diversification.

New revenue streams from a directional change could place your enterprise back on a growth trajectory.

*Reach Danny Meyer at [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.