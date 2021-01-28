Namibia: Man Dies in Crash Fleeing From Murder Scene

28 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

A 50-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean identified as Bright Ndera died in a car collision while he was allegedly on the run after stabbing his second wife and seven-month-old baby to death.

The accident took place 18 kilometres from Otjiwarongo on Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided with a truck. Although the police reported that the truck belongs to The Namibian, the truck in fact belongs to a separate entity that distributes several newspapers (including The Namibian, Republikein, Namibian Sun, Algemeine Zeitung, etc).

According to police chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga, Ndera died at the scene while his wife, who is identified as Nyarayi Kamutando, sustained severe injuries and was admitted in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

Kuwinga added that Ndera was driving a silver Mazda when he encroached onto the lane of an oncoming vehicle and collided head on with an Iveco truck.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was admitted in Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

The police suspect that the accident was an orchestrated murder-suicide by the deceased after the body of his wife and baby were discovered at Otjiwarongo.

Kuwinga added that the two were murdered, as the woman was found lying in a pool of her own blood with multiple injuries on her head while the baby appeared to have internal injuries mainly in the head.

In May 2020, Ndera was arrested for assaulting his second wife identified as Clodin Mutsvaro.

Mutsvaro had hiked to Windhoek from Otjiwarongo intending to proceed to Zimbabwe and the driver of the vehicle was a police officer who noticed the trauma and injuries she had sustained and instead drove her to the police station which led to Ndera's arrest.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.