Namibia: Man Dies in Crash Fleeing From Murder Scene

A 50-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean identified as Bright Ndera died in a car collision while he was allegedly on the run after stabbing his second wife and seven-month-old baby to death.

The accident took place 18 kilometres from Otjiwarongo on Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided with a truck. Although the police reported that the truck belongs to The Namibian, the truck in fact belongs to a separate entity that distributes several newspapers (including The Namibian, Republikein, Namibian Sun, Algemeine Zeitung, etc).

According to police chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga, Ndera died at the scene while his wife, who is identified as Nyarayi Kamutando, sustained severe injuries and was admitted in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

Kuwinga added that Ndera was driving a silver Mazda when he encroached onto the lane of an oncoming vehicle and collided head on with an Iveco truck.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was admitted in Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

The police suspect that the accident was an orchestrated murder-suicide by the deceased after the body of his wife and baby were discovered at Otjiwarongo.

Kuwinga added that the two were murdered, as the woman was found lying in a pool of her own blood with multiple injuries on her head while the baby appeared to have internal injuries mainly in the head.

In May 2020, Ndera was arrested for assaulting his second wife identified as Clodin Mutsvaro.

Mutsvaro had hiked to Windhoek from Otjiwarongo intending to proceed to Zimbabwe and the driver of the vehicle was a police officer who noticed the trauma and injuries she had sustained and instead drove her to the police station which led to Ndera's arrest.