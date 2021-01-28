Namibia: Teen Recounts Murder, Mutilation of Victim

A teenage killer, who this week admitted he murdered a woman in the Rehoboth area in September 2018, has recounted that he returned to his victim's corpse a day after the killing and mutilated the body by stabbing it with a knife and cutting off his victim's right foot.

Although he admitted he is guilty of murder and violating a dead human body - crimes committed when he was 14 years old - the teen did not offer an explanation of what prompted him to carry out the killing and its grisly aftermath when his trial started in the Windhoek High Court on Monday.

The name of the boy, who is now 16 years old, may not be published because he is under the age of 18.

He admitted before judge Dinnah Usiku he murdered a 57-year-old woman, Sarah Jagger, in the Bahnhof area near Rehoboth during the night of 24 to 25 September 2018.

He also told the judge in a written plea explanation he returned to the crime scene the next morning and then stabbed Jagger's body multiple times with a knife and cut off her right foot.

He placed the foot in a plastic bag, which he threw away on a nearby gravel road, the teen said.

While he admitted guilt on counts of murder and violating a dead human body, the teen pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreak with the intent to steal, theft, and two counts of arson.

After hearing testimony on those charges and oral arguments from deputy prosecutor general Anita Meyer and defence lawyer Linus Samaria yesterday, Usiku postponed the delivery of her judgement on those counts to 18 February.

The teen recounted in his plea explanation he had been visiting a friend at Bahnhof and he and the friend had been smoking cannabis during the evening of 24 September 2018.

He said he later decided to go home, and saw Jagger while he was walking home.

"While I was walking something told me to grab [Jagger]," he stated, adding he grabbed her from behind.

She tried to escape his grip, but he held on to her until they reached a fence, the boy said. He said she crawled under the fence and started running away from him, and that he then picked up stones, which he threw at her.

The teen said he also passed through the fence and again picked up stones, with which he continued to pelt Jagger until she fell to the ground, and he saw she was no longer moving.

He then left her at the scene and went home, he stated.

In a second statement handed to the judge, the teen denied he was guilty of rape, robbery, housebreak and arson.

However, he admitted that he sexually assaulted Jagger by putting his fingers into her private parts.

He also admitted he stole cutlery, a screwdriver and a gas lighter from a shack on a farm in the Rehoboth area, and admitted he set fire to the house.

The teen was found mentally fit to be tried after going through a period of psychiatric observation in April and May 2019.

In a report completed after the observation period, psychiatrist Dr Hilen Ndjaba recorded he had said he grabbed Jagger from behind and wanted to have intercourse with her.

He also said he hit Jagger on the head with a stone only once and returned to the scene the next day to see if she was still alive.

Ndjaba diagnosed the teenager as having a conduct disorder, and stated in the report: "During the observation period he was noted [as] having no remorsefulness at all."

The accused is being kept in custody.