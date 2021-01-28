Malawi: State Wants Cop Defilement Case Transfer to Higher Court

28 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The State prosecutors have asked the Limbe magistrates court to transfer to a higher court a case in which a police officer is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl in police cell.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) asked the court to transfer the case against the police officer, Andrew Chagaga to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

The court was on Wednesday expected to start hearing the case.

However, Chikondi Chijozi, one of the lawyers representing the office of the DPP, asked the court to transfer the case to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate where the suspect can be given a stiffer sentence when convicted.

According to Chijozi, Magistrate Tsoka Banda will deliver a ruling on the application on 9th February 2021.

However, Ian Kumpita, lawyer representing Chagaga objected the application by the sSate arguing that there is no valid reason to transfer the case to another court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.