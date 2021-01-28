Malawi: State Wants Cop Defilement Case Transfer to Higher Court

The State prosecutors have asked the Limbe magistrates court to transfer to a higher court a case in which a police officer is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl in police cell.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) asked the court to transfer the case against the police officer, Andrew Chagaga to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

The court was on Wednesday expected to start hearing the case.

However, Chikondi Chijozi, one of the lawyers representing the office of the DPP, asked the court to transfer the case to Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate where the suspect can be given a stiffer sentence when convicted.

According to Chijozi, Magistrate Tsoka Banda will deliver a ruling on the application on 9th February 2021.

However, Ian Kumpita, lawyer representing Chagaga objected the application by the sSate arguing that there is no valid reason to transfer the case to another court.