Malawi: Volleyball Association of Malawi for Visionary Regional Leaders

The Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) has said it wants visionary leaders in its regional leagues.

VAM General Secretary, Jairos Nkhoma, was speaking ahead of elective Annual General Meetings (AGMs) to take place this Saturday in the central and northern regions where new office bearers will be ushered into office to run the regional leagues.

Nkhoma said those that will be elected should know they have a big task to make sure the game is uplifted from the grass root especially in schools.

"We need dedicated leaders who can uplift the game and sell it to the corporate world. We have a problem where when some people are elected, they just sit down and leave everything into the hands of very few individuals. Right now we need people who are vibrant to lead the regional leagues," Nkhoma explained.

He added that all Covid-19 preventive measures will be adhered to at both elections.

The current chairperson for Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL), Kafumu Nkhoma, has told Nyasa Times that he will not seek re-election this Saturday at Katoto Primary School in Mzuzu.

"Surely we need people that love volleyball and ready to work voluntarily to uplift the game.

"I am not contesting. I have to rest because I have done enough for many years. I will still support the committee that will be elected. I will also continue coaching the kids because that's my passion,' Nkhoma said.

The Northern Region Volleyball League is sponsored by Raiply Malawi Limited while the Southern Region Volleyball League is sponsored by Jappie Mhango. The Central Region Volleyball League has no sponsorship at the moment.