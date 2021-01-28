Kenya: Jealous Bodaboda Rider in Court for Vandalising Ex-Girlfriend's TV

28 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A 23-year-old bodaboda rider, who allegedly vandalised his ex-girlfriend's television set after she rode on another rider's motorcycle was charged with causing malicious damage.

Ignatius Okumu Otieno is accused of willfully and unlawfully breaking Sofia Wamaitha's tv worth Sh22,000 at her house in Dagoretti sub-county, Nairobi on January 24.

Otieno is said to have visited Wamaitha, 34, and banged her door at around 11pm but when she let him in he allegedly kicked the tv screen damaging it and then threatened Wamaitha.

He had reportedly agreed to exchange his tv with her broken one but police decided to charge him after he expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangement at the Riruta police station.

Otieno denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000, with the case set to be mentioned on February 10.

