Malawi: Intelligence Computers Case Stalls As Magistrate Viva Nyimba Is in Covid-19 Isolation

28 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The case in which former director of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Kenam Kalilani and an ICT officer are accused of stealing government intelligence computers has been adjourned to a date to be communicated later due to the fact that presiding Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Nyimba is currently in isolation centre at the hospital getting treatment for close to two weeks now.

Kalilani alongside his co-accused Chance Chingwalungwalu, who was chief information and communications technology (ICT) officer for State residences, were supposed to take plea this week.

Defence lawyers Madalitso Kausi and William Chiwaya confirmed the case will have new dates because of the absence of the presiding magistrate.

Kalilani and Chingwalungwalu, who are currently out on court bail, are being accused of theft of government intelligence computers, an offence alleged committed in Blantyre last year.

In the previous court appearance on 17th December , 2020, the court directed the State Prosecutors to provide the court and defence lawyers with disclosures ( evidence) within 14 days from 17th December.

The case was supposed to sit for two days , 28 January for the accused to take plea and be charged and 29 January for further directions by the court .

The two were arrested on July 25 , 2020. They have appeared before the court for more than six times but the State has not yet charged the two with continuous plea for more adjournments.

