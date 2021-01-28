Kenya: Meru Woman Kills Her Son After Row Over His Paternity

28 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Police in Tigania West, Meru County, are holding a 42-year-old woman from Mweonkanga Village who allegedly killed her seven-year-old son following a paternity row with her husband.

Ms Kagwiria Kimathi is said to have struck her son Mugambi on the forehead with a stool as he lay on a bed inside their timber hut on Tuesday evening.

Early responders were alarmed to hear screams from the home, only to find the lifeless body of the Class One pupil, with blood oozing from his nose and mouth.

According to Mweonkanga Assistant Chief Samuel Igweta, the family has been having a longstanding tussle over the paternity of the child and the couple had on several occasions sought guidance from his office.

Fled home

The chief said the row escalated after the woman fled home for close to a year, leaving her husband, Kimathi Lairumbi, to take care of three other children. The woman later returned with a new-born baby.

"Villagers talked to the man and he agreed to accept them and they started living together again. I have intervened on various occasions after they came to me. The child has been at the centre of the conflict with the man claiming that he is not the biological father, an allegation that has never been verified.

Strain in the family

"We have tried to help them but most of the time, the woman usually flees with the child leading to a further strain in the family. The man claims that his wife usually sleeps out and even accuses her of engaging in extra-marital sex," said Mr Igweta.

Mr Igweta said that immediately after killing the boy, the mother fled and attempted to kill herself about a kilometre away but she was restrained.

Angry mob

Afterwards, she was led to her house where an angry mob that had gathered roughed her up but police from Ngundune kept them at bay.

The boy's aunt, Ms Elizabeth Kanyata, said that on the material day, Mugambi's mother had visited her home to ask for flour to cook porridge for him.

She said the woman would at times dump the child at her home for even a week and disappear to unknown places.

"They have been having constant squabbles. I am in shock since I have served as the boy's minder for long," said Ms Kanyata.

Mr Moses Murithi, a neighbour who was the first person to respond, said they heard cries and found the body of the child lying in a pool of blood.

"The woman looks like she is mentally disturbed and at times comes to seek shelter in my home after being beaten up by her husband who has been saying that the child is not his. Last week, he battered her, saying he would kill the woman," he recounted.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.