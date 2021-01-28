Southern Africa: Zambia Seal CHAN Quarterfinal Place With Namibia Draw

Zambia sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship following a 0-0 draw with COSAFA rivals Namibia in their final Group D clash on Wednesday.

The point was enough for the side to finish runners-up in the pool and they will now face Morocco in the quarterfinals in Douala on Sunday.

Emmanuel Chabula and Luka Banda had chances for Zambia but could not finish, while Elmo Kambindu and Zachriah Chilongoshi

went close for the Namibians in an entertaining game that somehow finished scoreless.

It is the third time Zambia have reached the quarterfinals after 2016 and 2018, while they also finished third in the inaugural event in 2009 when only eight teams participated in the finals.