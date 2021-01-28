Kenya: DCI Summons Former Governor Mike Sonko

28 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will be interrogated by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday over claims of incitement to violence and undermining authority of a public officer.

The governor had been summoned to appear at the DCI offices on Wednesday at 8am but requested to be allowed to appear on Monday because he had a court date.

Allegations

The summon seen by the Nation indicates that Mr Sonko is being investigated over allegations of undermining the authority a public officer contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code, incitement to violence and disobedience of the law contrary to section 96 of the Penal Code.

"I have reasons to believe that you Mike Sonko Mbuvi Gideon Kioko has some information that can assist me in my investigations," read the summon issued by DCI head of investigations Mr John Kariuki.

Mr Sonko was summoned following his claims that he, alongside Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other unnamed state agents were involved in planning chaos to paint the ODM party in bad light during the 2017 election season.

The PS dismissed the allegations and recorded his statement with the DCI on Monday. Mr Kibicho challenged Mr Sonko to table his evidence against him in court.

Speaking in Dagoretti South on Sunday, Sonko implicated himself and the PS in an alleged hooliganism plot involving burning of vehicles, which the ex-county boss claimed was intended to paint ODM in bad light during the 2017 electoral period.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second hand vehicles and burnt then along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

The claims were refuted by the PS, who, in a press briefing at his office on Monday, said he had had enough of Sonko’s increasing wild claims against him and any other person.

Mr Kibicho said he was not at the DCI in his capacity as Interior PS , but as a private citizen who has had enough of being trolled by the former governor.

“As a private citizen, I have decided to break that cycle. It is not okay for Sonko to continue making wild allegations against some people, some criminal in nature, and get away with it. He must prove all the allegations he has made against me, one by one.” “After he has dealt with all the crimes he has publicly admitted to committing, he will have to deal with my character assassination,” said Mr Kibicho.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.