Kenya: Rogue Buffalo Killed After It Injures Man in Naivasha

A rogue buffalo attacked and injured a 60-year-old man in Kayole estate, Naivasha, leaving him with multiple wounds.

Samuel Waweru suffered multiple fractures on his left leg and was taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for treatment after the Wednesday attack.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Waweru said he was going about his normal duties inside a compound when he was cornered by the animal.

"Luckily, I was holding a panga which I used to fight off the animal during the mid-morning attack," he said.

Neighbours who responded to his distress calls scared away the animal before taking Mr Waweru to hospital.

Buffalo killed

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel who arrived at the scene later shot and killed the buffalo.

Speaking after visiting the victim, Lake View Ward MCA Simon Wanyoike Wanango accused the KWS of being lax.

"The animal started straying into private homes within the area around two weeks ago but, even after informing the relevant authorities, nothing was done," he said.

Mr Wanango said a contractor erecting an electricity line that passes through the game sanctuary destroyed a perimeter fence that was keeping the animals at bay.

Repair enclosure

He called for the immediate repair of the damaged enclosure to keep away marauding buffaloes.

A resident, Esther Wambui, said crops on her farm have been destroyed by the animals, adding that she fears venturing out even during the day.

"I used to grow kale on my small farm for upkeep but the crop has been destroyed by the animals, leaving me penniless," she said.

Ms Wambui said she is contemplating moving out of the area due to the menace posed by the buffaloes.