Kenya: Kirinyaga Residents Protest Delay in Completing Water Project

Hundreds of Kahuhoini Village residents in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday protested over delays in completion of a water project meant to benefit them.

They complained that the Kiamuguongo water project has taken too long to be completed.

The residents rioted in the morning and ripped off water pipes, accusing the national government of failing to address the issue.

"For 18 years the project has not been completed and we are very bitter," a resident, John Kigamba, said.

The residents said they have suffered enough and are fed up with the project.

"We have been going without clean water for domestic use yet the government is not taking the matter seriously," another resident, Cyrus Maina, said.

They also took issue with local elected leaders whom they accused of failing to play their oversight role.

"Even our leaders are not helping at all and we have no confidence in them," another resident said.