Kenya: Kirinyaga Residents Protest Delay in Completing Water Project

28 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Hundreds of Kahuhoini Village residents in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday protested over delays in completion of a water project meant to benefit them.

They complained that the Kiamuguongo water project has taken too long to be completed.

The residents rioted in the morning and ripped off water pipes, accusing the national government of failing to address the issue.

"For 18 years the project has not been completed and we are very bitter," a resident, John Kigamba, said.

The residents said they have suffered enough and are fed up with the project.

"We have been going without clean water for domestic use yet the government is not taking the matter seriously," another resident, Cyrus Maina, said.

They also took issue with local elected leaders whom they accused of failing to play their oversight role.

"Even our leaders are not helping at all and we have no confidence in them," another resident said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Ghana Bids Farewell to Former President Jerry Rawlings
What's Next for DR Congo's President Tshisekedi Without Kabila?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.