Africa: Cosafa Resolve to Back Dr Patrice Motsepe for CAF Presidency

The COSAFA Executive reiterated a decision taken in 2017 that the Zone should always support one of its own, in this case Dr Motsepe. In 2017, COSAFA was the first bloc to endorse eventual winner Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

The Executive has now resolved that Member Associates will back Dr Motsepe for the CAF Presidency. "We are confident that once we take a unanimous decision to back one of our own, other members who want real change in CAF will join the winning party. In Dr Motsepe we have a candidate who will usher in a new era for African football," said COSAFA President, Phillip Chiyangwa.

